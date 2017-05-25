New London Maritime Society still see...

New London Maritime Society still seeking access to Harbor Lighthouse

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The New London Maritime Society has again failed to clear a city zoning hurdle allowing public access to New London Harbor Light, one of its three historic lighthouses. The Planning and Zoning Commission last Thursday denied the nonprofit's recent application to alter zoning regulations and add a definition for "historic properties," throughout the city.

