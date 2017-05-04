New London man to serve seven-year federal sentence for heroin, firearm offenses
U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton sentenced a 28-year-old New London man Thursday to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for heroin and firearm offenses. Gabriel Paulino, who has been detained since he was arrested in April 2016, pleaded guilty in February to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
