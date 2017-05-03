New London man sentenced for dealing heroin while serving for previous drug charge
A New London man was sentenced in Hartford on Wednesday to 43 months in prison for distributing heroin while out on day passes from a halfway house. Robert Cabanban Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute.
