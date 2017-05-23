New London man on trial in sale of he...

New London man on trial in sale of heroin to informant

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A 52-year-old New London man who was representing himself when he went on trial Tuesday in New London Superior Court for allegedly selling heroin decided he wanted a lawyer after he began to cross-examine the state's first witness, a state police detective from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force. Ernesto Quinones, formerly of 115 Blinman St., has been held in lieu of $155,000 since he was arrested in April 2015.

