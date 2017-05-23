New London man on trial in sale of heroin to informant
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A 52-year-old New London man who was representing himself when he went on trial Tuesday in New London Superior Court for allegedly selling heroin decided he wanted a lawyer after he began to cross-examine the state's first witness, a state police detective from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force. Ernesto Quinones, formerly of 115 Blinman St., has been held in lieu of $155,000 since he was arrested in April 2015.
