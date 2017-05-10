New London leaders decry closing of job center

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The state Department of Labor has signed, but not yet finalized, a lease agreement with the owner of a former Montville supermarket as the host site for a consolidated job center for all of eastern Connecticut. It will lead to the closing of job centers in Norwich and New London - a move that continues to baffle New London officials, who argue it would disenfranchise a portion of its population and create an obstacle for hundreds of people in in the area, especially those without vehicles.

