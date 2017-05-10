New London leaders decry closing of job center
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The state Department of Labor has signed, but not yet finalized, a lease agreement with the owner of a former Montville supermarket as the host site for a consolidated job center for all of eastern Connecticut. It will lead to the closing of job centers in Norwich and New London - a move that continues to baffle New London officials, who argue it would disenfranchise a portion of its population and create an obstacle for hundreds of people in in the area, especially those without vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC