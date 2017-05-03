New London immigration center to showcase signs from Women's March

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Immigration Advocacy & Support Center, which recently received several signs used in January's Women's March on Washington, is hosting a reception Friday evening “to celebrate civil and human rights.” During the reception, which was organized in coordination with Rise Up Mystic , visitors can enjoy light refreshments and take a look at the various signs displayed on the walls of the IASC office at 8 Washington St. According to attorney Michael T. Doyle, who oversees the center, organizers were inspired to invite residents in because they wanted to “share the history we received.” The office will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. for the reception.

