New London Housing Authority to sign contract in step towards relocation of Crystal Avenue residents
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The New London Housing Authority has reached a milestone in its quest to abandon the troubled Thames River Apartments by approving an agreement for relocation services for families at the 124-unit complex. The housing authority's board of commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $400,000 contract with the Housing Authority of the City of New Haven, known as Elm City Communities, and The Glendower Group, its redevelopment arm.
