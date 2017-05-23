New London Housing Authority to sign ...

New London Housing Authority to sign contract in step towards relocation of Crystal Avenue residents

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The New London Housing Authority has reached a milestone in its quest to abandon the troubled Thames River Apartments by approving an agreement for relocation services for families at the 124-unit complex. The housing authority's board of commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $400,000 contract with the Housing Authority of the City of New Haven, known as Elm City Communities, and The Glendower Group, its redevelopment arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help remembering something 3 hr a34trgv1 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 21 DSpence 14
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC