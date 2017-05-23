New London Housing Authority to sign contract in step towards relocation of Crystal Avenue residents

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The New London Housing Authority has reached a milestone in its quest to abandon the troubled Thames River Apartments by approving an agreement for relocation services for families at the 124-unit complex. The housing authority's board of commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $400,000 contract with the Housing Authority of the City of New Haven, known as Elm City Communities, and The Glendower Group, its redevelopment arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.