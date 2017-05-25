New London health service provider wa...

New London health service provider warns of email breach

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Sound Community Services Inc. is notifying certain current and former patients of a recent event involving unauthorized access to a Sound employee email account. The agency detected suspicious activity in an employee's email account on Jan. 13 and immediately launched an investigation, determining that an unknown actor had gained access to the account on or about Jan. 12. Sound has found no evidence that any patient information was accessed or misused as a result of the breach, according to an agency news statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Thu Krystal74 15
I need help remembering something May 24 Anonymous 1
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC