New London health service provider warns of email breach
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Sound Community Services Inc. is notifying certain current and former patients of a recent event involving unauthorized access to a Sound employee email account. The agency detected suspicious activity in an employee's email account on Jan. 13 and immediately launched an investigation, determining that an unknown actor had gained access to the account on or about Jan. 12. Sound has found no evidence that any patient information was accessed or misused as a result of the breach, according to an agency news statement.
