New London Drop-In Learning Center eyes former schoolhouse for new home

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Drop-In Learning Center, the small nonprofit that has offered day care and enrichment programs to low-income city youth for more than four decades, is looking for a new home. Mitchell College will not be renewing the organization's lease on its campus and has in fact announced plans for the re-establishment of its own Children's Learning Center at Chappell Cottage, where the drop-in learning center is now located.

