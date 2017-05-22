New London council restores $1 million to school budget

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The City Council voted 6-1 Monday to rescind last week's education budget vote and restore the $1 million it had cut on the recommendation of the finance board. The council vote came during a special meeting where school supporters, school board members and the school superintendent, filled the city council chambers and made emotional pleas to restore the funds while highlighting the progress of the schools or the positive impact on their children.

