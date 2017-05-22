New London council restores $1 millio...

New London council restores $1 million to school budget

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The City Council voted 6-1 Monday to rescind last week's education budget vote and restore the $1 million it had cut on the recommendation of the finance board. The council vote came during a special meeting where school supporters, school board members and the school superintendent, filled the city council chambers and made emotional pleas to restore the funds while highlighting the progress of the schools or the positive impact on their children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sun DSpence 14
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC