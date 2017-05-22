New London council restores $1 million to school budget
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The City Council voted 6-1 Monday to rescind last week's education budget vote and restore the $1 million it had cut on the recommendation of the finance board. The council vote came during a special meeting where school supporters, school board members and the school superintendent, filled the city council chambers and made emotional pleas to restore the funds while highlighting the progress of the schools or the positive impact on their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sun
|DSpence
|14
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC