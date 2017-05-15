New London continues to fight job center move

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Calling it poor public policy, Mayor Michael Passero joined with local legislators and leaders of several service organizations on Monday to denounce the state's decision to establish a consolidated job center in Montville. Passero held a press conference in the lobby of the American Job Center at Shaw's Cove Six in New London, whose offices, along with an affiliate office in Norwich, would close in favor of a larger location at the former Beit Brothers Supermarket at 601 Route 32 in Montville.

