New HOPE house ready on Belden Street
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The exterior of 24 Belden St. in New London, which is on the market for $195,000. The 3,600-square-foot, three-story building was erected new by HOPE Inc., which paid more than $400,000 for the project in hopes of helping turn around an area that had been down in the dumps for years.
