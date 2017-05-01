May Day demonstration in New London calls for support of oppressed groups
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Joe Abrams of New London, left, and other activists sit at the base of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument displaying their signs to passing traffic in downtown during a political demonstration on Parade Plaza in New London, Monday, May 1, 2017. New London - Activists at a May Day demonstration at Parade Plaza Monday evening rallied for the rights of workers, undocumented immigrants and refugees and called for solidarity among oppressed groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC