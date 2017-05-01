May Day demonstration in New London calls for support of oppressed groups

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Joe Abrams of New London, left, and other activists sit at the base of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument displaying their signs to passing traffic in downtown during a political demonstration on Parade Plaza in New London, Monday, May 1, 2017. New London - Activists at a May Day demonstration at Parade Plaza Monday evening rallied for the rights of workers, undocumented immigrants and refugees and called for solidarity among oppressed groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.