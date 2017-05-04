Light Up New London program switches on

Light Up New London program switches on

The top of State Street in New London in the area of the former Hanafin's Irish Pub, left, and the Garde Arts Center at the top of the hill, right, is seen at night Wednesday, May 3, 2017. New London - Kristin Havrilla Clarke, the city's recently named New London Main Street director, is taking on as her first major initiative a program to light up the downtown starting with upper State Street.

New London, CT

