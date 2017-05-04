Light Up New London program switches on
The top of State Street in New London in the area of the former Hanafin's Irish Pub, left, and the Garde Arts Center at the top of the hill, right, is seen at night Wednesday, May 3, 2017. New London - Kristin Havrilla Clarke, the city's recently named New London Main Street director, is taking on as her first major initiative a program to light up the downtown starting with upper State Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC