Landlord pleads guilty in New London child pornography case

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New Haven - Landlord Richard A. Bruno Jr. pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to producing a pornographic video of a 17-year-old tenant from New London, a crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. Bruno, 47, of Waterford, faces up to 30 years in prison when Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer sentences him on July 31, along with a fine of up to $250,000, registration as a sexual offender and at least five years of probation. He agreed to forfeit two of his properties if he is awarded them in his pending divorce, along with a van he used for his plumbing business.

