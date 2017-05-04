Instructional Coach Named Assistant Principal At North Street School
Michael Reid, who is currently a Greenwich Public Schools instructional coach, has been appointed assistant principal at North Street School in Greenwich. "In his role as instructional coach, Mike Reid has been an integral part of the growth, development and success of the North Street School staff as they have unpacked the new standards and implemented the new curricula," North Street School Principal Jill Flood said.
