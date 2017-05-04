Housing Authority seeks money for upg...

Housing Authority seeks money for upgrades at Colman Street complex

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The New London Housing Authority is seeking more than $4 million in state funding for renovations and upgrades to its elderly and disabled housing complex on Colman Street. The state-subsidized units at George Washington Carver Apartments are in dire need of attention and Housing Authority Executive Director Roy Boling said that, without an upgrade project, the property has the potential to fall into major disrepair and create the problems now being experienced at the troubled Crystal Avenue high-rises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Wed mjg65 13
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC