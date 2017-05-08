Hospice commercial wins top award in ...

Hospice commercial wins top award in competition

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich - Center for Hospice Care Southeast Connecticut announced Monday that it has been selected the winner of the Healthcare Platinum Category of the AVA Digital Awards for its “Sooner is Better” commercial featuring a mother, son and his family utilizing services provided by the center. The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 3 mjg65 13
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC