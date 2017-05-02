Hair salons helping victims of domestic violence
Folks going into the Hair Cuttery salon may have been thinking of what hair style they wanted but what they were also doing was helping victims of domestic violence. "I just love when they come in because we're there to help them and then they leave with a smile on their face and it's something really nice," says Salon Leader Kelly Darrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Wed
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC