Groups invite New Londoners to view 'Edible Landscape' concepts
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: One of the renderings of the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School garden proposal done by students at Connecticut College. New London - The city's Edible Landscape Project will be highlighted from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Spark Emporium and Co-working Space at 13 Golden St. during a community gathering that ties together Connecticut College, FRESH New London and the local makerspace.
