Festival of Creativity and Innovation to highlight art and music
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Blues music, masterful paintings, handmade crafts and artful installations are on tap June 8-11 during the first New London Festival of Creativity and Innovation . The festival, which organizers hope can be run on a biennial basis, will be held as creative professional from New England descend on the area for the synergistic 2017 Creative Communities Exchange, a conference run June 8-9 by the New England Foundation for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC