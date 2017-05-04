Documentary about Jewish farmers in eastern Connecticut to air on CPTV
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: "Harvesting Stones," the historical documentary about Jewish farmers in eastern Connecticut, will air at 8 p.m. May 25 on CPTV. The film was produced by Jerry Fischer, who is executive director at the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut based in New London.
