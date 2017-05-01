Despite budget revisions, New London still anticipates tax hike

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The City Council passed the first reading of a newly revised budget Monday that reduces at least some of the expected pain for taxpayers. The $90.8 million spending plan would raise the city's tax rate by 4.2 mills instead of the 6.1 mills associated with Mayor Michael Passero's “worst-case scenario” spending plan presented in March .

