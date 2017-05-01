Demolition of Bank Street buildings faces growing opposition

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Opposition to plans to tear down two Bank Street buildings has come swiftly since the news was made public last month. New London Landmarks continues to lead the effort to preserve 116 and 130 Bank St., both owned by William Cornish, and has collected more than 650 signatures on a petition in less than a week, said Laura Natusch, executive director of the nonprofit historic preservation group.

