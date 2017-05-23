Dealers take aim at bill legalizing T...

Dealers take aim at bill legalizing Tesla's direct-sales model

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Jeff Aiosa, whose Carriage House of New London employs some 50 people, has spent decades building a Mercedes-Benz dealership that promises to outlive him. He told state lawmakers this year that he owes it all to his “entrepreneurial spirit” and “a level playing field” - a franchise system that requires all car manufacturers to sell their vehicles through licensed dealers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help remembering something 18 hr a34trgv1 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 21 DSpence 14
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC