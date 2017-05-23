Dealers take aim at bill legalizing Tesla's direct-sales model
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Jeff Aiosa, whose Carriage House of New London employs some 50 people, has spent decades building a Mercedes-Benz dealership that promises to outlive him. He told state lawmakers this year that he owes it all to his “entrepreneurial spirit” and “a level playing field” - a franchise system that requires all car manufacturers to sell their vehicles through licensed dealers.
