CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Director ...

CT Valley Camera Club Hosts Director of Photography from 'The Day,' June 5

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: LocalOnlineNews.tv

The June 5 meeting of the Connecticut Valley Camera Club will feature a presentation by Sean Elliot, Director of Photography at The Day in New London, Conn. The meeting will be held at In addition to overseeing The Day's staff of visual journalists, Elliot retains responsibilities as a photographer, documenting life in southeastern Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LocalOnlineNews.tv.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 3 mjg65 13
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC