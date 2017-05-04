Coyote kills another dog in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A coyote claimed a second canine victim on Saturday when it attacked and killed Poochie, the family pet of a Harbor Lane family. Dog owner Jacqueline Taitague said her 2-year-old Bichon Frise, who is slightly larger than a cat, was in the front yard at their home at 18 Harbor Lane when she failed to return inside when called.

