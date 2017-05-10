Coral lab and gallery opens in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Justin Credabel Grabel has been wild for fish since a young age, and the city native said that translated in later years to a fascination for coral. Now the downtown businessman has opened Credabel Coral Laboratory & Gallery at 153 Bank St., a place where about 20 salt-water fish tanks grow the main building blocks of the world's reefs while above will hang a variety of artwork, including coral pieces that Grabel himself has created.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC