Coral lab and gallery opens in New London

New London - Justin Credabel Grabel has been wild for fish since a young age, and the city native said that translated in later years to a fascination for coral. Now the downtown businessman has opened Credabel Coral Laboratory & Gallery at 153 Bank St., a place where about 20 salt-water fish tanks grow the main building blocks of the world's reefs while above will hang a variety of artwork, including coral pieces that Grabel himself has created.

