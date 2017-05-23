Coast Guard Academy graduates include son of former Grand Haven commander
President Donald Trump addressed the Class of 2017 at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, during the 136th Commencement on May 17. Nearly 200 graduating cadets listened to a tribute from their commander-in-chief.
