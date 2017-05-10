Blending in
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Connecticut College sophomores Emily Ehler, right, and Emily Senatore, left, paint classmate Caitlyn Teare, center, into the "One Place Many Cultures" mural on Friday, May 12, 2017, as part of their final for a color theory class "Decoding Color" in downtown New London. For their final project class members worked in teams to find an urban space and camouflage a classmate into the environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC