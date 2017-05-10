Art for a cause

Art for a cause

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Brooklyn Young, right, 12 of New London, talks with friend Olivia Lancaster, 14 of Groton, as they paint shirts for the Clothesline Project on Thursday, May 11, 2017 as part of the Raising Voices Against Domestic Violence program put on by Safe Futures at A Writer's Block Inc. in New London. The Clothesline Project started in the 1990s to educate communities and provide a voice for survivors of domestic violence.

