Alumni gift leads to Conn's "All-Steinway" status

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Sean D. Elliot/The Day Connecticut College music professor and composer Peter Jarvis, right, works with Midge Thomas, Lanie Pluddemann and Ellen Reed Heuer on playing Jarvis' piece “Six-Hands for Scott” on one of the college's Steinway pianos on stage at Evans Hall April 27. Big alumni gifts to colleges or universities are often associated with sports programs: a state-of-the-art weight room; Michelin-level chefs in the athletic dining hall; new luxury suites rimming the mezzanine level at the football stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.