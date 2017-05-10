A local Trump rally evolves

A local Trump rally evolves

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: I think I would rather sit alone in a dark room and put pins in my eyes than attend the Donald Trump welcome rally being planned for next week's commencement at the Coast Guard Academy. It is being organized by Realtor Lori Hopkins-Cavanagh, the fringe hugger who has a political profile by virtue of a couple of failed races for office, including the 2nd Congressional District, and a gig on local right-wing talk radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 3 mjg65 13
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC