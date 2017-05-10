A local Trump rally evolves
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: I think I would rather sit alone in a dark room and put pins in my eyes than attend the Donald Trump welcome rally being planned for next week's commencement at the Coast Guard Academy. It is being organized by Realtor Lori Hopkins-Cavanagh, the fringe hugger who has a political profile by virtue of a couple of failed races for office, including the 2nd Congressional District, and a gig on local right-wing talk radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC