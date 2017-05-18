A graduate stands to applaud as Maurice Tiner makes his way to the...
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A graduate stands to applaud as Maurice Tiner makes his way to the stage to accept the Anna Lord Strauss Medal during the Connecticut College graduation ceremony on Tempel Green on the campus in New London, Sunday, May 21, 2017. New London - Connecticut College's class of 2017 has completed the first act in the stories of their lives, novelist Colson Whitehead told them Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|DSpence
|14
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC