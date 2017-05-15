15-person fight leads to several arrests in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: From left to right: Marvens Medena, 20, of Norwich; Mario Vargas, 19, of New London; Noel Kenny, 18, of Taftville, and Khijiehm Miller, 19, of Norwich. New London - Police arrested four area men and two juveniles Thursday afternoon in connection with an incident that began with a brawl on Robinson Street and led to the intersection of Montauk and Willetts avenues, where video shows several officers had their weapons drawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC