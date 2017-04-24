Women's Institute submits lone bid to renovate Reid & Hughes
Norwich – The Women's Institute for Housing and Economic Development submitted the lone bid to renovate the former Reid & Hughes building on Main Street by Wednesday's deadline for "housing and commercial" use, city Purchasing Agent William Hathaway said in opening the bid. Hathaway did not release details of the organization's proposal, but the group has been in talks with the city since last fall in an effort to get city officials to reverse the decision to tear down the historic former 19th century department store.
