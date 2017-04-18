Waterford man pleads guilty in Connecticut College hit and run death case

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A 26-year-old New London man pleaded guilty to reduced charges Monday in New London Superior Court in connection with the Dec. 15, 2015 hit and run death of Connecticut College student Ahmad Anique Ashraf. James "Jamie" M. Sposito will be sentenced July 20 to 4 1/2 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, for misconduct with a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness, which are both felony offenses, and evading responsibility, which is a unclassified crime.

