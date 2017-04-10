Wallballing in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Nathan Johnson, from left, 9, and friends Dereon Brown, 9, and Lazere Smith, 8, all residents at the Thames River Apartments complex in New London, play wallball next to Building B during the afternoon on Saturday, April 15, 2017. New London -Nathan Johnson, from left, 9, and friends Dereon Brown, 9, and Lazere Smith, 8, all residents of the Thames River Apartments complex in New London, took advantange of a nice afternoon to play wallball next to Building B on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.