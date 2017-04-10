Walk to end homelessness to take place April 23

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The 10th annual walk to end homelessness, organized by the Homeless Hospitality Center and Connecticut College, will take place on Sunday, April 23. The walk will kick off at 1 p.m., starting from the municipal parking lot on Eugene O'Neill Drive in New London. The 1.6-mile route winds through downtown New London and the nearby Hempstead Street neighborhood.

