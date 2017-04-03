Unusually large swarm of icebergs drifts into shipping lanes

This March 2017 photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard and made by a robotic camera aboard a reconnaissance aircraft, shows icebergs floating near the Grand Banks of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic Ocean. There were about 450 icebergs near the Grand Banks of Newfoundland as of Monday, April 3, 2017, up from 37 a week earlier, according to the Coast Guard's International Ice Patrol in New London, Conn.

