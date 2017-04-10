Titanic disaster still influences shipping lanes more than 100 years later
The RMS Titanic was a passenger liner that attracted some of the richest people in the world to sail on it. On its maiden voyage, the ship left Southampton, England, on April 10, 1912, with more than 2,200 people aboard on its way to New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC