Teen seeks damages from Bruno in landlord pornography case
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A New London teen who says Waterford landlord Richard Bruno raped her repeatedly her on camera has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court seeking at least $150,000 in damages. Bruno, 47, remains incarcerated at the Bridgeport Correctional Center on state and federal charges that he produced child pornography and attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to have sex.
