Stonington Country Club buys land it leases for more than $1.5 million
Stonington _ The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that it sold 154 acres of land off Taugwonk Road last Wednesday to the Stonington Country Club for $1,525,000. The land, which the country club has been leasing for more than 25 years, is home to its 18-hole golf course, paddle ball court, The Coast Guard Foundation will continue to own an adjacent 81.3 acres of the property, which include the foundation office, a multipurpose field used primarily for Coast Guard Academy rugby matches, a caretaker's house, parking lot, observatory, and Shipmate Lodge.
