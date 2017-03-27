Stonington Country Club buys land it ...

Stonington Country Club buys land it leases for more than $1.5 million

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Stonington _ The Coast Guard Foundation has announced that it sold 154 acres of land off Taugwonk Road last Wednesday to the Stonington Country Club for $1,525,000. The land, which the country club has been leasing for more than 25 years, is home to its 18-hole golf course, paddle ball court, The Coast Guard Foundation will continue to own an adjacent 81.3 acres of the property, which include the foundation office, a multipurpose field used primarily for Coast Guard Academy rugby matches, a caretaker's house, parking lot, observatory, and Shipmate Lodge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar 27 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar 18 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb '17 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC