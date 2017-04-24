State looking into New London police's reporting of traffic stops
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Toward the end of last year, an audit showed Hartford police reported fewer than half of their traffic stops to the state from October 2015 through September 2016. Now state researchers are looking into the other six departments that still use paper traffic stop forms, including New London, to see whether similar issues exist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a massge
|Wed
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC