Spark Emporium ready for re-launch

The Spark Emporium retail space at 13 Golden St. in New London is being readied for a relaunching next month. Lee Howard/The Day New London - The rebranded Spark Emporium on Golden Street will hold a soft relaunching starting May 4, offering a series of Meet Your Maker events to introduce the public to local craftsmen and artists whose works will be on sale at the shop.

