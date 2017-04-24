Spark Emporium ready for re-launch
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Spark Emporium retail space at 13 Golden St. in New London is being readied for a relaunching next month. Lee Howard/The Day New London - The rebranded Spark Emporium on Golden Street will hold a soft relaunching starting May 4, offering a series of Meet Your Maker events to introduce the public to local craftsmen and artists whose works will be on sale at the shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC