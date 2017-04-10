Spanish newspaper gets support from t...

Spanish newspaper gets support from the community

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: State Rep. Chris Soto, D-New London, addresses a crowd of more than 100 last month at the Garde Arts Center as they celebrated the publication of the city's first Spanish-language newspaper, Hola New London, which appears in The Times on a weekly basis. The Hispanic community came together at the Garde Arts Center last month to celebrate the successful launch of Hola New London, a Spanish-language newspaper published inside The New London Times published by The Day Publishing Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar 27 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar 18 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb '17 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC