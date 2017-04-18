Small electrical fire quickly contained at New London nursing home

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A small electrical fire at Harbor Village North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at 78 Viets Street Extension was quickly contained before firefighters arrived on Monday. Battalion Chief Tom Curcio said one of the residents noticed smoke coming up from an electrical outlet and notified staff, who extinguished the small fire.

