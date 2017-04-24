Ride along with the International Ice Patrol tracking Canada's icebergs
In the eastern-most area in North America, sea ice has made life difficult for many who cross the waters along the coast. A record number of icebergs in Canada's so-called Iceberg Alley is forcing cargo ships to find new routes and attracting tourists who want to see them up close.
