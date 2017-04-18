Retired New London police captain files lawsuit against the city
New London police Capt. Steven Crowley leads Deputy Chief designate Peter Reichard, right, and Mayor Daryl Justin Finizio out of the mayor's office at City Hall Monday, April 23, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC