Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Vietnam veterans Michael Hatt, left, and Cal Robertson, right, talk with Ronna Stuller, center, all of New London during a Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Riverside Address on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in New London. "His words were very important then and still so painfully relevant today," said Anne Scheibner, with the St. Francis House, of the importance of King's "Declaration of Independence from the War in Vietnam" speech.
